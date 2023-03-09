Abandoned Gozo police station obstructed by ministry electronic billboard

The front door of the Żebbuġ police station has been obstructed by a concrete platform supporting an electronic display board set up by the Gozo Ministry, raising the ire of Nationalist MP Alex Borg.

Borg published a photo of the billboard promoting the Marsalforn church on Facebook, insisting that security is not being taken seriously in Gozo.

"There are insufficient human and financial resources. There is no political will to change the situation, and police officers are under intense pressure," Borg said.

The Żebbuġ police station has long been abandoned, the MP told MaltaToday. "Even the intercom has been removed," he added, noting that the billboard blocking the station door was symptomatic of Gozo's lack of security.

Last month, Byron Camilleri had confirmed that only two of the 15 police stations in Gozo are open 24 hours a day, those in Rabat and Mġarr.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Chris Said, Camilleri said each community is solely covered by police patrols.