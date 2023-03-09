Activists concerned over legal amendments allowing animals to be used as ‘props’

Animal activists have voiced their concern over legislative amendments which will allow animals to be used as “props or extras” in certain events.

The proposed amendments to the Animal Welfare Act will allow animals to be used as “props or extras in artistic, theatrical and cinematic performances, sport competitions and any activities approved by the Veterinary Services Director.”

The amendment is part of a raft of changes to the Animal Welfare Act approved by MPs at committee stage and now awaiting the final vote at Third Reading stage.

One of the country’s leading animal activists, Moira Delia took to Facebook earlier this week, voicing her disapproval at the proposed amendments, suggesting government was backtracking on legislation banning circuses which was enacted in 2014.

“In 2014 a Labour government had banned circuses, and we applauded it, and rightly so, but now they are trying to cancel out this law,” she said. “Can politicians explain the amendments to me? You say you love animals - or do you only love animals inside your own homes?”

MaltaToday is informed that activists met with animal rights ministry representatives on Thursday afternoon to voice their concerns. MaltaToday understands that the ministry has ruled out changing the law but accepted suggestions to have guidelines outlining what should be allowed or not.

Activist Romina Frendo, who was present at the meeting said that a set of guidelines will be proposed by the group in an effort to reduce the possibility of abuse.

“While some of our suggestions have been taken up by the ministry, we are still very much concerned, and feel the law will open up the doors to abuse,” she said. “We would also have appreciated being consulted before the law was drawn up.”

Frendo said she could not understand how in 2023, animals are still being labelled as “props.”

“No captive animal has any educational value. Calling an animal a ‘prop’ or ‘extra’, is contrary to efforts being made on animal rights,” she said.

Activists are also concerned that “so much power” is being entrusted in the hands of the Veterinary Services Director.

“The law states that animals can be used in ‘any activities’ approved by the director. Why are we giving so much power to a single person? This would mean that approvals would be subject to that individual and their views,” she said. “The law will not open a Pandora’s Box, but a Pandora’s wardrobe.”

She said the country, and the Veterinary Services Directorate, already have a bad track record when it comes to enforcing animal abuse legislation. “A case in point would be the mandatory micro-chipping of dogs, and the lead poisoning of dolphins at Mediterraneo.”

“The country does not have the human resources to address animal abuses, let alone regulate how, and which animals are being used for performances across the country,” she said. “We have little faith in the Veterinary Services Directorate.”

The activists will be submitting their guidelines to the animal rights ministry in the coming days.