menu

Threshold raised for 10% government home deposit scheme

Prospective home owners who have limited liquidity to fork out 10% of the value of the property can now benefit from a higher threshold on the home deposit scheme run by the Housing Authority

kurt_sansone
13 March 2023, 2:15pm
by Kurt Sansone
Housing Minister Roderick Galdes
Housing Minister Roderick Galdes

Prospective home owners can obtain up to a maximum of €22,500 to finance the 10% deposit required when purchasing a property after government announced higher thresholds for the home deposit scheme.

The scheme, an interest-free loan, was introduced in 2020 and targeted towards first-time buyers who had a problem financing the deposit on their house. The maximum threshold stood at €17,500 but in line with an electoral pledge, the government has now increased the threshold.

This means that applicants will be able to purchase property worth up to €225,000, Housing Minister Roderick Galdes said on Monday. He said since inception the scheme has helped more than 200 families become homeowners.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.