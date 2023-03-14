Construction watchdog issued 324 fines since 2021

The Building and Construction Authority issued 324 fines since it was established in 2021.

The information was tabled in the House by Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi in a reply to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Katya de Giovanni on how many inspections were carried out by the BCA since 2021.

The minister said 20,546 inspections were carried out between April 2021 to February 2023.

The authority carried out 7,159 inspections in 2021, 10,298 in 2022 and 3,089 in the first two months of 2023.

324 financial penalties were issued between January 2021 and February 2023. 76 fines were issued in 2021, 129 in 2022 and 119 in 2023.

573 stop notices to construction sites were issued between January 2021 and February 2023. 90 of these were in 2021, 350 were in 2022 and 133 in 2023.

On Monday, Zrinzo Azzopardi unveiled proposals for a new licensing regime for building contractors expected to kick in next June.

The Planning Minister said the regime will lead to better enforcement in the construction sector, adding that enforcement of the relevant provisions will kick in on 1 November.

Public consultation on the plan opened on Monday and will run until 21 April.

A reform of the sector has been on the table for several years but calls intensified after the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia, who was killed when a building under construction collapsed last year.