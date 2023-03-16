Steward disappointed with government’s ‘misrepresentation’ of its actions

Steward Health Care has expressed its disappointment at government, saying it has misrepresented the company’s actions.

“We are disappointed at yet another misrepresentation by the Government of Malta of SHCM’s actions; this false representation of SHCM ‘abandoning’ the hospitals simply acts as yet another warning of the Government’s unreliability as a partner to other foreign companies considering investing in Malta,” Steward said in an urgent press-release on Thursday evening.

Steward’s statement comes just hours after parliament was discussing a motion filed by the Nationalist Party condemning the hospitals concession deal.

Steward “re-emphasised” its commitment to the “orderly transition of the hospitals to new management”.

“We remain under a duty and owe to our patients to comply with the service concession agreement terms relating to an orderly handover, which we are adhering to. The health and wellbeing of our patients remains our primary priority throughout this process,” the statement read.

On Thursday morning, Steward announced it will be e terminating the services concession agreement with government, citing breaches of commercial agreements.

“The company is disappointed at the Government of Malta’s failure throughout this engagement to keep faith with the spirit of the public-private partnership agreement,” it said in an announcement.

The surprise move came just 24 hours after Steward appealed the court ruling that annulled the concessions agreement.