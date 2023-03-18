Labourites' are worried about PM's closeness to developers - Evarist Bartolo

Once again, former Labour Minister Evarist Bartolo went on Facebook to deliver his weekly message to the PL government, this time relaying Labourites’ worries that the party was taken over by developers.

Bartolo said that a Labourite from Senglea wrote on social media that after giving his life for the Malta Labour Party (making a distinction between the pre-Muscat MLP era and the PL one since 2008), he no longer wants to be involved with it.

“I’m not one of those that did not get what I wanted. I’m better than that. I am, however, witnessing this country's further deterioration - ever since the developers took over with the blessing of the few,” Bartolo quoted.

Most recently, the former Education Minister defended himself from the hospitals’ deal fiasco and questioned whether it was right for his former boss Joseph Muscat to drag the cabinet into the mud.

"Is it right that the cabinet is used as a smokescreen?” Bartolo had written on Facebook.

On Saturday, Bartolo also made reference to another comment from an individual close to the PL, “Many feel forgotten. I think that the leadership, the cockiness of the party, and the PM’s proximity to the building contractors explain why many are fleeing the party. Genuine people who are not after government jobs.”

Bartolo ended his post by questioning whether his party was taking note of these opinions and weighing whether they were right and his emblematic “Sahha u sliem”.