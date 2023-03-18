'Lost Opportunity': Greens says proposed contractor licensing regulations lack clarity

ADPD – The Green Party said that the proposed regulations for the licensing of the construction industry lack clarity.

During a press conference on Saturday at the construction site where Jean Paul Sofia lost his life, the Greens said that the regulations fail to give due weight to the data that the Building and Construction Authority collates on a regular basis from various construction sites following incidents or complaints it investigates.

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that regulation had to be implemented seriously, for it to be effective.

He said that the draft regulations for the licensing of operators in the construction industry do not seem to have taken into consideration the wider implications of the actions of those who seek such licensing.

Cacopardo said that while the police conduct certificate was being requested as part of the documentation needed to apply for any of the three licence types, the proposed regulations do not specify how the information obtained in this certificate will be taken into consideration in the licensing process.

He also said that the proposed regulations do not consider the reports that the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) collates on complaints and incidents at various construction sites.

“These reports on licence subjects would have been drawn up by Authority officials following incidents investigated, and complaints received followed by the action taken, where necessary,” Cacopardo explained.

He added that this information could not be ignored at the initial licence processing or renewal stage.

“It is not acceptable that this is completely ignored. If this is the case, then a repetition of the same actions is guaranteed; the message being that it’s as if nothing happened,” Cacopardo argued.

He said that reports should be given their due weight before a licence being issued or renewed.

“The proposed regulations ignore this completely. This matter must be addressed. Otherwise, the licensing process will not make an iota of difference.”

Cacopardo insisted that the impact of construction on third parties should be considered in the issuing and renewal of licences through the consideration of any incident reported in the records of the BCA before any decision on any licence is taken.

“Too many operators in the construction industry fail to respect residents. Indeed they consider them as a hindrance. This is an area which can be addressed in an effective manner through the licensing process, and possibly lead to a reduction of the negative impact of construction on residents,” Cacopardo said.

ADPD Deputy Chairperson Sandra Gauci said that since the incident that led to the death of Jean Paul Sofia and the injury of four other workers, Jean Paul’s mother has been calling for a public inquiry.

Gauci said that the party supports the call for a public inquiry, not only because of the mother’s quest for justice but also because such an inquiry would go beyond the occurrences at the incident’s site and examine in greater detail the circumstances that led to such an incident.

“It is not acceptable that our Prime Minister not only excludes such a public inquiry but is putting undue pressure on the magistrate to conclude the magisterial inquiry,” Gauci said.

She said that this raises the question of what is being hidden and whether there is an attempt to keep certain practices hidden.

“Why is there such a reluctance for a public inquiry? Why is a mother who has the right to know the whole truth and to seek justice left pleading in this manner with institutions that remain stubborn in front of her pain?” Gauci asked.

“The government is increasingly appearing to defend the bully and safeguarding moneyed interests and the violent. A state that fails to protect the victims, the downtrodden, and those who lack financial means.”

She added that this distinction was becoming crystal clear and increasing the disparity between the developers and the rest of the people.

“The developers would like to construct every single plot of land they can lay their hand on without scruples and without any regard for rules, while the rest of the people need to protest, collect signatures, and demonstrate in the streets to lay claim on what is rightfully theirs,” Gauci concluded.