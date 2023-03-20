menu

PN collects €356,187 in fund-raising marathon

karl_azzopardi
20 March 2023, 8:24am
by Karl Azzopardi
The Nationalist Party collected €356,187 during its fund-raising marathon on Sunday.

The marathon titled ‘Int Jixraqlek Ahjar’, was held at the PN headquarters in Pieta’, and was attended by party leader Bernard Grech and various party officials.

In an interview during the marathon, Grech said everyone is realising that the Labour government has made a mess in the aftermath of the damning Vitals ruling.

He said Abela’s announcement that he would be requesting the Auditor General report to probe money transferred to Steward Healthcare was a “gimmick”.

“How does not he know how much Steward was given?” he said.

Deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione, Secretary General Michael Piccinino and treasurer Mario Ellul also addressed supporters.

