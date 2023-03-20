Light aircraft accident impacts flights at Malta International Airport

A light aircraft accident at Malta International Airport on Monday has led to some flight disruptions, a spokesperson for the airport said.

According to a statement, the incident happened at 12:21pm on the airport's primary runway.

Rescue and Firefighting Services Team was dispatched to the scene immediately. No injuries have been reported.

An investigation into what caused the incident is underway, the airport said.

Meanwhile, the airport's primary runway is limited to departures while the secondary runway is being used for landing, leading to some flight disruptions.

"The airport team and the relevant stakeholders are currently working towards resuming normal operations," the statement reads.