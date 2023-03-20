Cabinet to consult youth forum on key decisions, Prime Minister announces

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced the setting up of a youth advisory forum within the Office of the Prime Minister.

The forum will serve as a consultancy body for the Cabinet when they are discussing topics which would eventually be voted into law.

"We must find ways to keep youths not only at the discussion tables but also at the centre of decisions," Abela said during a special Cabinet meeting held at the MCAST main campus in Paola.

The PM said the forum would be meeting at least every month, and will see cabinet discussing different topics and how they would affect youths before deciding to move forward with its decision.

Abela will be chairing the forum, and a public call for youths who would wish to be on the board will be issued in the coming days.

The proposal for the forum is expected to be put forward for approval by cabinet today.

More details on the forum are expected to be released in the coming days.