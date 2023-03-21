€15 million allocated for electric car grant in 2023

Transport Malta has launched a €15 million scheme aimed at encouraging the use of cleaner and more sustainable forms of transportation.

The initiative, which was launched by Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Aaron Farrugia and Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Chris Bonett, will support the purchase of new electric vehicles in EU Category L, M and N, including passenger cars, vans, goods-carrying vehicles, minibuses, coaches, quadricycles, motorcycles, and pedelecs.

The scheme, which is funded by the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), will be available to private individuals, non-government organisations, businesses and private companies.

The aim is to reduce the number of older conventional motor vehicles on the road and promote the use of more environmentally sustainable means of transportation.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Farrugia explained that this was just one of many schemes that Transport Malta will be launching to promote cleaner vehicles.

“Through this scheme, we are continuing to promote the use of cleaner and more environmentally sustainable means of transport. This is a direct investment in people, as we are not only offering them financial help to replace their vehicle, but also a direct investment in better air quality," he said.

"It is worth reminding that the transport sector is the biggest contributor to air pollution and thus as a government, we will continue to invest in this area.”

Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett added that the scheme would help make the transport sector more sustainable and decrease emissions caused by private vehicles.

“€50 million are allocated over three years, whereby €15 million were allocated in 2022, a further €15 million will be allocated during this year and the last 20 million by the end of 2024, so that more drivers switch to electric vehicles,” he stated.

Pierre Montebello, Transport Malta’s Chief Officer for Land Transport, said that the transport regulator is looking to offer more opportunities to promote better and more environmentally sustainable transport.

“We launched this scheme precisely for this reason, and together with other initiatives such as free public transport, TM is ensuring that we have cleaner, more efficient and sustainable transport in our country,” he added.

Applicants who have purchased their vehicle from 1 January 2023 onwards and who meet the scheme’s criteria, are eligible for this scheme. More information is available on www.transport.gov.mt.