New 17,000sq.m green area opened in Birzebbuga

A new 17,000sqm green area with more than 4,000 trees has been opened in the South of Malta.

“This same site had been previously considered as a landfill and had also been earmarked for commercial expansion. Instead, we are giving residents a site to enjoy, as it promises to be one of the largest parks in the southern area,” Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said.

The newly opened picnic area will serve as a recreational space for residents from Birżebbuġa and the surrounding localities.

The trees were planted in collaboration with Ambjent Malta and Infrastructure Malta, as well as through an initiative with Puttinu Cares. The latter saw the donation of 1,800 trees and shrubs.

Dalli also welcomed the agreement signed between Project Green and the Malta Girl Guides, allowing them a space where to organize their activities with girls and young women.

On his part, Project Green CEO Steve Ellul explained how the agency was adapting open spaces in the community, to be enjoyed by everyone.

The space is also accessible by wheelchair users, with picnic tables adapted so that wheelchair users can have a comfortable place at the table.