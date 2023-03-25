'Malta has no future until money's influence is taken out of politics' - Moviment Graffitti

The local NGO Moviment Graffitti said Malta has no future until the influence of money is taken out of politics.

In a statement on Saturday, the NGO stated it is deeply concerned about the past days’ events that have further exposed the precarious situation of the government.

It said that the interactions seen in the leaked chat logs between alleged Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech and Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar confirm the incestuous relationship between political and business interests.

“The relationship between these two people, while wholly inappropriate and deserving of sanction, is just the tip of the iceberg. Moreover, it confirms that a chunk of our political class is in politics purely for personal gain, pigging out at the people’s expense,” Graffitti said.

“There will be no better future for Malta and its people until politics is cleaned of the influence of those with money. This applies regardless of who is in government, as this is a systemic issue and action must go further than just the removal of a few bad actors.”

The NGO said that the Malta Police Force has betrayed its duty towards the public in recent years by failing to prosecute despite magistrates’ orders and evidence in hand.

“This shows that it [police] cannot be trusted to serve the public interest. The same can be said for the Attorney General, whose incompetence shows gross ineptitude at best, and corrupt collusion at worst," Graffitti said.

It added that in case after case, criminals are let loose, and charge sheets are riddled with mistakes at the expense of the public interest.

“The speed with which the Attorney General acted to comply with the demand to prosecute Mark Camilleri stands in stark contrast to the slow pace it has adopted in almost every other case,” Moviment Graffitti said.

It stated that similarly, it was recently revealed that police had dragged its feet in searching Enemalta’s offices in relation to the scam of the Montenegro wind farm, which cost the public millions.

Graffitti added that those “inexplicable delays” were evidenced by the murders of Sion Grech and Bernice Cilia. It said that these were only a fraction of the myriad of injustices due to technicalities and persistent delays in Malta's criminal justice system.

“It has become abundantly clear that these institutions have been hijacked and no longer serve the public. They serve the government and act on the government’s demands.”

“We have absolutely no faith in the leadership of the Malta Police Force and the Office of the Attorney General, who have continuously failed the people of Malta,” Moviment Graffitti concluded.