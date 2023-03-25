menu

Prime Minister Robert Abela interview out on Sunday in MaltaToday

One year from the general election, Abela talks about the Muscat legacy, the Caruana Galizia murder, Steward, abortion, the government’s environmental contradictions, and Roberta Metsola

kurt_sansone
25 March 2023, 3:50pm
by Kurt Sansone
Prime Minister Robert Abela (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
On the first-year anniversary of the general election victory, Prime Minister Robert Abela sits down with Kurt Sansone and talks about the Joseph Muscat legacy, the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, getting tough on Steward, abortion, the government’s environmental contradictions, and Roberta Metsola.

The interview will be out in Sunday's print edition of MaltaToday.

The last general election was held on 26 March 2022, with the Labour party winning its third consecutive one.

This was the first election for Abela, who became Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party in January 2020, defeating Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

