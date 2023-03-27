One week after ‘Yorgen’ chats, Rosianne Cutajar shares gender reveal photo

One week after ‘Yorgen’ chats, Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has announced she is expecting a baby girl.

Cutajar’s partner, Daniel Farrugia made the announcement this evening on his personal Facebook page, posting a photo with the caption: “Looking forward to meeting our baby girl.”

The announcement comes a week after author Mark Camilleri published a transcript of unredacted chats between alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech and the MP.

The chats were made public on Tuesday, just 24 hours before Camilleri was due to face Cutajar in court in a libel case the MP had filed against him, in which she had denied having a relationship with Fenech, who is indicted for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The leaked chats appear to indicate, amongst other things, that Cutajar and Fenech had been in an intimate relationship and that Cutajar had received expensive gifts from the Tumas magnate which she had failed to declare.

The day after the chat was leaked, Cutajar’s lawyers wrote to the Attorney General, arguing that the public prosecutor must inform the court and request an investigation into the leaks. The Attorney General obliged without delay and the Court had subsequently ordered the police to investigate Camillleri.