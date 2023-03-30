New routes at airport junction project as works approach final stages

Traffic flow at the Kirkop tunnels and airport will be redirected once again on Thursday next week, as works in the area enter the final stages.

Last Tuesday, Infrastructure Malta, the roads agency, closed the Kirkop tunnels exit and directed traffic over the flyover.

The lane leading to the entrance of the Kirkop tunnels will also be temporarily closed.

Traffic coming from Ħal Far to the airport will start using the tunnel.

From 6 April, vehicles exiting the Kirkop tunnel towards Luqa or Qormi, must go through the roundabout and up the flyover that was opened last week as part of the Luqa project.

Another change concerns the traffic from the Kirkop tunnels to the airport which will go around the roundabout to be able to pass through Triq il-Karwija.

According to the agency, this project is around 95% completed with work expected to be finished by the end of April.

Despite choosing to complete this work over the Easter break because it is a time when traffic slows down, Infrastructure Malta urged the public to plan their route ahead.

On his social media, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia shared footage showing the road works both near the airport and the Kirkop tunnels.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists on Thursday, IM CEO Ivan Falzon said the true benefits of this project will be better appreciated once the Luqa project is finalised.

First started in January of 2021, the €18 million project is aimed at providing quicker and safer connections to Luqa, Gudja, Birżebbuġa, Kirkop, Mqabba, Qrendi, Żurrieq and Safi.

The works on the busy traffic junction included the building of an underpass and a flyover.