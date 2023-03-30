Heritage minister launches scheme promoting Maltese language and culture in newspapers

National Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici launched a new initiative through the Arts Council to encourage the use of Maltese language and culture in print media.

“The scheme, which is divided into two strands, aims to support linguistic development and the creation of regular arts, culture, and heritage content in newspapers,” explained Bonnici on Thursday.

The minister emphasised the importance of promoting the correct use of the Maltese language, while also disseminating information and knowledge on the arts, culture, and creative sectors.

With this initiative, the government is hoping of making the industry more accessible and increase its recognition in society, he further explained.

Arts Council Malta’s Director of Funding and Strategy, Mary Ann Cauchi, expressed the organisation's commitment to working with the ministry to strengthen the cultural and creative sector and create more awareness.

The first strand of the scheme will provide financial support for linguistic development, including orthography and journalistic expression. Newspapers published in Maltese can apply for a maximum of €30,000 from a budget of €150,000.

The second strand will support the creation of regular arts, culture, and heritage content to attract new audiences. Each project is eligible for a maximum of €30,000 from a budget of €250,000.

The fund can cover up to 100% of project costs, and the eligible timeframe for implementation is 12 months.

The deadline for the call is May 23, 2023, and results will be published on July 4.