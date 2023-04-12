Inmate out on prison leave tests positive for drugs

An inmate out on prison leave tested positive to an illegal drug, the Correctional Services Agency has confirmed.

The inmate was one of four who tested positive to illicit substances during routine testing carried out by prison authorities over the past days.

“The CSA confirms that no drugs were found inside the prison grounds. However, during routine testing four inmates tested positive. The CSA has already traced back how these four inmates ended up being positive and action against these four inmates is being taken accordingly,” a spokesperson said.

Only one inmate was out on prison leave, and the spokesperson said action was taken against him through the loss of remission.

“These rare episodes show that notwithstanding the ongoing rehabilitation efforts, including drug rehab, there are few individuals that still decide to risk and abuse, even though they could end up facing tough consequences, including the loss of remission,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also confirmed that no drugs were found on prison grounds.

“From the beginning of the year 721 tests were conducted of whom only this case of these four connected inmates were found to be positive,” the spokesperson said.

According to Article 61 of the Prison Regulations, prison leave may be granted by the Director, in accordance with such general directions as may be from time to time given by the minister, to a prisoner under such conditions as may be determined by the Director in accordance with specific conditions.

The stated reasons for prison leave include the birth, marriage or other special family occasion of prisoners’ spouses, children or grandchildren, and for compassionate reasons to attend the funeral of a near relative or to visit a seriously ill near relative.

“Leave under this regulation may be granted by the Director,” the same article later specifies.

“The Correctional Services Agency practice a zero tolerance to drugs inside prison and works hard, together with other entities, to provide drug rehabilitation to inmates. Moreover, routine testing is the order of the day to establish whether inmates made use of any illicit substance,” the spokesperson said.