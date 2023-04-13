Government pledges to safeguard barklori livelihood amid concerns over quay expansion

The livelihood of traditional boatsmen providing water taxi services inside the Grand Harbour will be safeguarded, the Transport Ministry said on Thursday amid concerns over their future.

Barklori fear that a proposed expansion of Pinto Wharf in Valletta by Infrastructure Malta will take over their traditional landing site and push them out of business. Works have already disrupted operations at the existing landing site.

The ministry said a meeting was held with barklori to discuss several proposals and solutions to ensure they will continue plying their trade.

The EU-financed project to extend Pinto Wharf will also provide permanent facilities for use by the traditional dgħajjes tal-pass that ferry tourists across the Grand Harbour, the ministry said.

However, a temporary solution to relocate the existing landing site is also being explored while the works are ongoing.

“Government has declared in the clearest way that there is no intention to push out barklori and discussions will continue,” the ministry said.

It added that government was committed to safeguard the interests of all those who depended on the Grand Harbour for their livelihood. “At the same time, government will continue taking decisions that attract investment and large projects that generate jobs and benefit the economy.”

Last week, barklori protested inside the port and expressed their anger over the plans, which they claimed were going to push them out of business.

The boatsmen’s plight was taken up yesterday by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who met them along with Nationalist Party spokespersons Ivan Castillo and Julie Zahra.

Grech said that the barklori are an integral part of Malta’s cultural product, and the services they provide must continue as this is in the interest of the tourism sector.

He pledged the PN’s support for their cause.