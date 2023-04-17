[WATCH] Teachers, parents can have their say in drafting National Education Strategy

Teachers, students and parents will be able to have their say in the first draft of the National Education Strategy covering 2024 till 2030.

Instead of launching an initial document to discuss the National Education Strategy, the ministry will be doing outreach with stakeholders and adopt a bottom-up approach to drafting the first document.

"Today we have an empty document," Education Minister Clifton Grima said. "What's different this time compared to what we used to do in the past, where the document is finished and then opened for public consultation, we will work with stakeholders in a structured way and this document will be built by all involved stakeholders."

This document will be open for public consultation towards the end of the year. "Then, the public qill be invited to give its contribution on a document that wasn't drawn up in isolation, but built in the most open and democratic way, a way that respects the realities and needs of Maltese society."

Grima explained that the ministry, through the responsible directorate, will reach out to various stakeholders. He said there could be contribution from stakeholders such as the Malta Chamber of Commerce.

“This document should be drafted by you,” Grima said, addressing educators and others working in the sector. “You know what the reality is.”

The ministry’s permanent secretary Matthew Vella said that the new strategy should focus on student and educator wellbeing, with a look towards post-pandemic wellbeing.

He also said that the consultation will be open to parents so that schools can involve them more.