Collective agreement talks moving quickly and efficiently – Education Minister

Negotiations on a new collective agreement for educators are moving ahead quickly and efficiently, Education Minister Clifton Grima said on Monday.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Grima said that that the ministry is in agreement with the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) on several aspects.

“There’s a clear determination on both sides involved for educators to have an increasingly central role in this area – a role that gives dignity to educators, who are crucial in the development of our children.”

He said that it would be premature at this stage to give a timeline on the negotiations, but said that both sides are working well.

“In my humble opinion, I think we’re moving quickly and efficiently.”

On Monday, the MUT said that it has presented proposals to the ministry about each grade presented in the agreement after finishing the first cycle of meetings with the relevant working groups.

“Meanwhile working groups shall start working on updates to the job descriptions of each grade, a process which shall be carried out in parallel with the negotiations of the new agreements.”