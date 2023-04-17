Government replaces Rosianne Cutajar as chair of parliament’s Social Affairs Committee

Parliament has approved a government motion to replace Rosianne Cutajar as chair of the Social Affairs Committee after the MP resigned from the Labour parliamentary group.

The motion was presented by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri on Monday when parliament reconvened after the Easter recess.

Labour MP Katya De Giovanni will replace Cutajar at the helm of the committee, while government backbencher Randolph De Battista will become a member. Parliamentary committees are normally made up of three government MPs and two Opposition MPs.

Cutajar resigned from the party last month just before the Labour Party executive was going to meet to kick her out. Pressure had been mounting on the Qormi MP after the publication of damning WhatsApp chats between her and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Cutajar resigned from the PL parliamentary group but remained as an independent MP.

Prime Minister Robert Abela later ruled out Cutajar contesting the election once again with the PL.