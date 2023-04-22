Uncertainty looming over Air Malta's future cites lack of trust in government, Grech says

The future of Air Malta is uncertain as the European Union Commission is unwilling to provide up to €300 million in state aid because it does not believe Robert Abela’s government like it did a Nationalist one back in 2012, the Opposition Leader believes.

“We had a plan, agreed upon with the EU Commission because at the time we had a government that was respected and believed by the Commission,” Bernard Grech said on party-owned NET FM.

MaltaToday reported last month that the Maltese government was planning to set up an alternative national airline to replace Air Malta.

The new airline would be rebuilt from scratch, with new conditions of employment in which employees, most notably airline pilots, will be expected to mirror the same conditions as in rival and competing airlines in terms of flying hours.

Under EU regulations, it is not permitted for companies to receive state aid more than once within a span of 10 years.

The last time Air Malta was granted a state aid injection of €52 million was in 2012, but faced financial difficulties once again in 2018 and subsequently requested permission for state aid in 2021.

Additionally, EU state aid regulations mandate that companies receiving monetary support must become financially sustainable within a decade, which Air Malta has been unable to achieve.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Grech argued that had his party has been in power, the airline's restructuring and state aid plan would have been successful.

He raised apprehensions regarding the future of Air Malta and stated that it was unacceptable for individuals, including Air Malta employees, to be unaware of the situation.

Grech added that the sole source of information about the airline's future was newspapers, which is inadequate.

He also cautioned that if Air Malta ceases operations, Malta would have to depend on foreign-owned airlines for international connectivity.

READ ALSO: Air Malta chief confirms airline will be replaced by end of year

(This article is being updated)