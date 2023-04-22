NGOs accuse Hili Group of greenwashing Comino development

Seven NGOs held a joint counter-exhibition in response to Hili Group's proposed redevelopment plans for the old Comino Hotel site and a complex of villas in Santa Marija Bay.

The counter-exhibition took place outside the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, where the organizations highlighted the discrepancies between the developer's "sustainable plans" and the impact the developments would have on Comino, particularly in the serene sanctuary of Santa Marija Bay.

Environmental scientist John Paul Cauchi addressed the meeting, citing the ways the development would impact the Comino landscape, using Hili Group's own figures and architectural plans to demonstrate the extent of the problem.

The organizations accused Hili Group of manipulating data to make the project appear less impactful than it really is, especially in Santa Marija Bay.

The proposed development in Santa Marija Bay alone would see an increase of 49% in building volume due to the construction of 19 villas with pools and amenity buildings, along with a new pier servicing the increase in visiting boats in the bay, Cauchi explained.

“Part of this complex would be built on untouched natural land, resulting in a 13% increase in footprint. The intensified use of the area would transform Santa Marija Bay into an elite village with year-round occupancy, compared to the current tranquil state,” he said.

On the sustainability of the project, Cauchi said, "the only way this proposed project can be sustainable is by not building it."

The organisations emphasised that developers such as Hili Group exploit common heritage for their personal profits and elbow the public out in the process. The counter-exhibition also highlighted the rich biodiversity threatened by the proposed development.

Aside from environmental impact, there are also concerns over accessibility to the area by locals, as the proposed hotel and villa complex will be managed by the luxury hotel group Six Senses, making the hotel potentially unaffordable for all but the wealthiest tourists and locals.

The Planning Authority is still considering the proposed development on Comino, which has already generated massive public anger. Hili Group's attempts to greenwash the project are unlikely to improve public opinion.

Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Ħelwa, BirdLife Malta, Nature Trust Malta-FEE, Friends of the Earth, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, and Ramblers’ Association organized the public presentation.