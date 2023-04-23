'An Opposition of press conferences that leaves the room when things don't go their way,' Robert Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the Nationalist Opposition was only focused on press conferences, and was never present to implement changes and reform.

During a Labour Party activity in Rabat, Abela said that the government was focused on moving the country forward, while the Opposition was lost in gimmicks and personal attacks.

“We should never say that we made it and should never stop working to create new opportunities,” Abela said.

He emphasised that economic growth had to respect the principle of sustainability. Abela said that the biggest challenge for businesses was to keep up with the amount of work that they had and to find enough workers.

Abela added that although a lot of work had been carried out with regards to the reform of the education system, more needed to be done.

The PM slammed the Opposition for its critique of the energy subsidies and said that this was vital for investment.

"We believe that when it comes to the energy, electricity and water bills, we should continue to help households and businesses. The message should be that the government is there for citizens and businesses,” Abela said.

He quoted statistics that showed that until five years ago, for every person with a disability registering for work, there were four working. Abela said that presently, for every person with a disability registering for work, there are almost twenty people with disabilities in work.

Abela said that the reforms carried out by the PL government were courageous, highlighting the ongoing reform in the justice system, that he said would reduce unnecessary court delays.

“There is no doubt that this is ambitious and that we will find resistance from those that are much better off financially with the current system,” Abela said.

He turned the guns of the PN Opposition, which he said was an “Opposition of press conferences that are nowhere to be found when implementing change.”

“We go to parliament to propose and enact laws that bring a positive change to people’s lives. Others go to parliament and pretend that they are the only ones that can talk, and when it doesn’t go their way they leave the room,” Abela said.

He said that the PN MPs tried to ridicule the Parliamentary Secretary responsible for the domestic violence reform, Rebecca Buttigieg, for her young age.

“It’s as if by being in her youth, she’s not capable enough. They don’t believe in youths and their capabilities – we were and remain the youth movement in this country,” the Prime Minister said.