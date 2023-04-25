Casa takes Borg transactions to court over failure to start money laundering probe

Nationalist MEP David Casa has submitted a court application in which he denounces money laundering and VAT fraud by No Deposit Cars owner Christian Borg, which were never investigated or prosecuted.

Casa said Borg, who came to notoriety as part of the infamous kidnap gang also charged in court, made transactions that should have been flagged as money laundering risks.

The court application comes after a Sunday Times article alleging widespread money laundering practices and VAT fraud. “Through my lawyer Dr Jason Azzopardi, I have filed a court application bringing to the formal attention of the duty magistrate the shocking facts contained in the article published last Sunday by Jacob Borg,” Casa said.

No Deposit customers demand tax evasion and fraud investigation targeting Christian Borg

Casa emphasised that none of the grievous facts alleged have been denied, including a vast €100,000 deposited across 47 ATMs in the span of just a month.

“The Financial Crimes Investigations Unit has been in possession of these facts for several months,” Casa claimed, citing police sources. “In spite of this, not only did they fail to act, but they did not even interrogate Christian Borg to demand an explanation.”

Rabat abduction: who are the men behind a car hire business empire?

“I feel it is my moral duty to take this step,” Casa explained, highlighting the hypocrisy of those being put through hell to manage their own modest funds, while politically connected criminals continue to flaunt the rules to launder their millions in full view of the law.

“This is what is causing Malta’s reputational damage and rule of law collapse. Families and small businesses are being thrown under the bus to protect criminals.”

Casa slammed the banks for making thousands of people pass through a labyrinth of procedures to deposit small sums, with an inexplicable difference in treatment. “As the BOV is publicly listed, there is a duty to come clean with the public as to why it did not flag the illegal deposits to the FIAU.”