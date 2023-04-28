Alfred Mifsud is new Financial Services arbiter

Former Central Bank deputy governor Alfred Mifsud has been appointed Financial Services arbiter a day after his resignation as non-executive director of BOV.

Mifsud has experience in this sector and has held several senior positions in different institutions, including as the Governor of the MFSA Board.

He was also deputy governor at the Central Bank for two years between 2015 and 2017. He resigned after facing corruption allegations first published by assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Alfred Mifsud will succeed Former Bank of Valletta chairman and Labour candidate Reno Borg who was appointed as Malta’s first financial services arbiter in 2016.

The Finance Ministry congratulated Mifsud and thanked Reno Borg for his “valuable work in this office