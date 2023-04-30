Robert Abela pledges weekly announcements with pro-worker measures

Robert Abela promised to announced weekly measures in favour of workers and their families.

Speaking to people in Naxxar, Żabbar and Żurrieq, Abela said the measures are part of a chain of continuous decisions for the people to benefit from the wealth being created in the country.

He said that in one week the government had doubled assistance to businesses investing in sustainable equipment, applications were opened for young people in the first year of secondary education to get free internet and a call was published to sort out past injustices.

A public consultation had also been launched for a reform to strengthen occupational health and safety.

Abela said the government took these because it belives in workers and their families unlike the PN, “who speak against such assistance even from the opposition benches.”

"Let's be proud of being a Party creating work and helping workers. A party which grows economy to create wealth and spread it," Abela said when inviting people to the PL’s Workers’ Day celebrations in Valletta.