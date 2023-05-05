Olympian clean seas activist Neil Agius announces 100 Mile world-first open water swim

Neil Agius has announced the 100 Mile Swim, a world-first record attempt in the longest non-stop, unassisted, current neutral, open water sea swim ever undertaken.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Agius explained how he will attempt to swim from Mallorca around the west coast of Ibiza touching land on the eastern coast of Ibiza, covering approximately 160km, in open water.

“I want to get out of my comfort zone, the World can look at Malta for good reasons,” the swimmer said.

Agius is best known for swimming 126.3km from Italy to Malta through the Strait of Sicily as the longest continuous, unassisted, current-neutral swim in history over 52 hours while creating and promoting the Wave of Change campaign for Malta and Gozo.

The anti-pollution activist set a world record in the Mediterranean Sea to also raise awareness of plastics pollution of the seas.

The 100 Mile Swim will take place in the summer of 2023 during a brief weather window that begins at the end of June.

The swimmer recounted a night swim around Malta where he was suddenly engulfed by a plastic bag.

The experience changed his perspective on the importance of protecting the ocean and being its voice.

“The plastic bag was not there by coincidence but it was the ocean asking me to be it's voice,” Agius recalled.

This 100 Mile swim is supported by the Mallorca Preservation Foundation as well as Neil's own NGO Wave of Change Malta, Ocibar Marinas and the Palma International Boat Show as well as being proudly sponsored by Atlas Insurance and Visit Malta.

Wave of Change, an NGO focused on protecting the ocean and combating climate change, alsp launched their new campaign called "Change for Change" to encourage individuals to reduce their plastic consumption.

Unlike their previous campaign, which asked people to pick up three pieces of plastic and wish good luck to the next person who did the same, the new campaign encourages people to stop pollution before it even happens.

“By choosing to buy less plastic, people can help mitigate the effects of pollution on the environment,” the NGO said in a press conference on Friday.

The "Change for Change" campaign focuses on three areas: Dress for Change, Eat for Change, and Live for Change.

The Dress for Change initiative encourages people to borrow or swap clothes instead of buying new ones. The Eat for Change initiative encourages people to choose locally produced foods to reduce carbon emissions. The Live for Change initiative encourages people to make healthier lifestyle choices.

In addition to these initiatives, Wave of Change is also bringing attention to the effects of plastic pollution below the surface level.

“Deep-sea levels are being affected by rising sea temperatures and jellyfish invasions. By mitigating pollution on the surface, people can also help protect the ocean's inhabitants,” Wave for Change said.

The "Change for Change" campaign is also encouraging people to choose a challenge, post a photo or video online, and nominate someone else to do the same.

“By making small changes in our daily lives, we can all make a difference in protecting the environment and combating climate change,” the NGO concluded.