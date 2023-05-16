[WATCH] Labour refuses to condemn Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi over hospitals deal

Labour refuses to condemn Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi over their involvement in the hospitals scandal.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard insisted people should judge the party on how it acted since 2020 when Robert Abela became Prime Minister.

“We recognise the challenges this concession has brought about, but one has to also recognise the important decisions and reforms carried out under Robert Abela’s leadership since 2020,” Attard said.

Attard and government Whip Andy Ellul addressed a press conference at Labour headquarters on Tuesday following the publication of the Auditor General’s third report into the hospitals concession.

The report covers the transfer of the hospitals concession to Steward Healthcare in 2018 and the American company’s subsequent management of the contract. The first report was published in July 2020 and the second in December 2021.

The report among other findings blames former minister Konrad Mizzi for misleading cabinet over a €100 million side agreement.

Questioned on whether the Labour Party was prepared to condemn Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and Joseph Muscat over their involvement, Attard chose to skirt around questioning, insisting people should recognise efforts made by the Robert Abela administrations in amending the situation.

“One has to reflect on the change carried out in the Labour Party and government,” Attard said. “The best message one can send is that we are offering the solution.”

Addressing parliament on Monday evening, the Prime Minister insisted the report absolves him, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and Health Minister Chris Fearne from any wrongdoing related to the deal.

“The report makes a clear distinction between me, Chris Fearne and Clyde Caruana, and others involved in the deal,” Abela said.

Parliamentary debate

In an unorthodox twist during Monday's parliamentary session, Andy Ellul requested that parliament suspend its agenda and hold an urgent debate on the report.

The Opposition disagreed, suggesting instead holding the debate over two special sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Asked about this unreasonable request to debate a 400-page report that had just been tabled, Ellul said the facts were already established, and the report revealed nothing that was relatively new.

“The facts are the facts, the report does not change that,” he said. “After all, the Opposition was in the same situation as us.”

He did not rule out a parliamentary debate on the report in the future.