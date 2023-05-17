[WATCH] Fearne avoids comment on Muscat revelations: 'Let us see whether more reports are published'

Health Minister Chris Fearne has avoided commenting on fresh allegations surrounding investigations into payments made to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

“We are waiting and analysing to see if more reports emerge first of all,” the Deputy Prime Minister told the media outside parliament on Wednesday.

An investigation published on Wednesday morning revealed how former prime minister Joseph Muscat is being investigated over two payments from a Swiss firm previously called VGH Europe.

The investigation shows how funds flowed from Steward Health Care to Accutor. Between March 2019 and January 2020, Steward Health Care wired €500,000 to Accutor Consulting for consulting services.

Two months later, cash started to flow to Joseph Muscat’s bank account.

The investigation also comes two days after the third National Audit Office report on the hospitals concession was tabled in parliament, revealing how former minister Konrad Mizzi misled Cabinet when negotiating hospitals deal with Steward.

Fearne did not respond to questions on whether the Labour Party should publically condemn Joseph Muscat given the revelations published this week.

MPs Roderick Galdes, Owen Bonnici and Silvio Schembri, who had formed part of Muscat’s cabinet under his administration also did not reply to questions made by MaltaToday.