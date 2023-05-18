Buckle up: Higher traffic fines are now in force

Starting Friday 19 May, significant changes will be implemented to fines and penalty points for road contraventions.

In February, Transport Malta introduced stricter fines for driving offences, with the “aim of enhancing road safety and enforcement,” explained by the transport minister Aaron Farrugia later during a parliamentary session.

Using a mobile phone while driving will now result in a €200 fine. If caught committing the same offence twice, your driving license will be temporarily revoked.

Previously, the fine for mobile phone use while driving was €100, accompanied by three to six penalty points.

For individuals driving vehicles transporting passengers or commercial goods, the fine for mobile phone use will be €300.

Using a mobile phone while driving encompasses the use of earphones or over-ear headphones on the side of the window, whether the vehicle is stationary or in traffic.

In addition, individuals driving a moped, motorbike, or scooter will also face a €200 fine for using a mobile phone while driving.

Under the new regulations, penalty points will increase from the previous three to six points to a range of six to nine points.

Previously, drivers could have their licenses temporarily revoked if they accumulated 12 penalty points within a 12-month period.

Individuals caught running a red light or failing to secure their cargo will each face a €200 fine. Driving on the wrong side of a one-way street will result in a €75 fine.

Motorists who exceed the passenger capacity covered by their car insurance will be fined €50 for each additional passenger. The fine for using a vehicle for a purpose other than its license has been raised from €34.94 to €200.