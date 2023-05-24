Christina Aguilera to headline Malta Europride 2023 concert

Music icon Christina Aguilera, renowned for her multi-platinum records and numerous Grammy awards, is set to perform at the Malta Europride 2023 next September.

The multi-Grammy award-winning, Billboard Music charts topping, and MTV Awards-winning artist is known for her support of the LGBTIQ community, and will be performing at the Fosos in Floriana on the 16 September.

Her performance will symbolically be marking the culmination of the Europride festivities.

"Through her powerful music and unwavering dedication, Aguilera has consistently championed inclusivity and acceptance, making her the perfect choice to conclude this landmark event," ARC president Maria Azzopardi said on Wednesday.

Malta expects 40,000 visitors for the Europride celebrations that will be held over a 10-day period.

Europride is a pan European international event dedicated to LGBT pride that is hosted by a different European city each year.

Malta will host Europride 2023 in Valletta between 7 and 17 September, making it the smallest country to ever host the event. The chosen theme for the Valletta celebrations is Equality From The Heart.