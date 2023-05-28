President Vella encourages Maltese community in Canada to fostering unity and heritage

Recognising the significance of traditions in fostering national unity, President George Vella urged the Maltese community in Canada to actively engage with one another through cultural events, religious festivities, language classes, and culinary customs, stressing the value of staying connected.

Vella also emphasised the importance of maintaining a sense of pride and responsibility towards Malta, encouraging them to uphold the country's reputation within their adoptive homeland and in their interactions with other communities.

“In the same way I interact with and listen to the Maltese public back home, I feel it is part of my mission and duty to establish and nurture contacts with you here in Canada in particular,” President Vella said.

Speaking at the Malta Band Club, in Ontario, Canada, George Vella highlighted the rich history of the Maltese diaspora in Canada, tracing its roots back to the first Maltese settlement in 1826. Today, Toronto is home to approximately 14,000 first-generation Maltese individuals and about 21,000 people of Maltese descent.

He praised the achievements of the Maltese community in Canada and commended their continued identification with their Maltese and Gozitan heritage.

“I am sure it means a lot to you personally, as most of the early migrants “I am sure it means a lot to you personally, as most of the early migrants must have been your parents and grandparents,” the President added.

In addition to the community gathering, President Vella held a meeting with the Maltese Canadian Business Network Association in Toronto.

The discussions covered a broad range of topics, including strategies to initiate and strengthen economic and business relations between Malta and Canada, educational opportunities in Malta, and cultural tourism exchanges.

President Vella, accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, also made visits to the Maltese community in Hamilton, Ontario, and the Melita Soccer Club.

Both took the opportunity to also visit renowned establishments such as the Malta Bake Shop, Malta's Finest Pastries, and Nannu's Pastizzi, expressing appreciation for their efforts in preserving Malta's culinary traditions even in a foreign land.