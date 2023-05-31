PN agrees with compilation of evidence reform but calls for more changes

The Nationalist Party agrees with government’s proposal to overhaul the compilation of evidence system but insists the reform is not enough to solve court delays.

Karol Aquilina and Joe Giglio said the proposed changes should be part of a holistic reform of the justice system.

The Opposition MPs listed several other reforms the PN would like to see implemented, including the creation of an investigative pool of magistrates, the setting up of a court experts’ register and greater digitalisation for court services.

“The PN is in favour of the reform in the compilation of evidence system and the proposed changes to remove the toing and froing of the case files between the courts and the Attorney General as long as this change is part of a holistic reform of the justice system,” the MPs said.

They insisted the justice system is in a “grave state” and the compilation of evidence was only a small part in all that was wrong. The problems are the result of practices and systems that were never reformed over the years or implemented wrongly, they added.

The PN is seeking several clarifications to the changes proposed by the government and is proposing seven other key reforms. These reforms are: the creation of a pool of magistrates focussed only on inquiries; an increase in court experts and the creation of a register; more magistrates to hear compilations of evidence; more human and financial resources for judges and magistrates; an increase in court halls; digitalisation of court services; and the abolition of the need to have police officers present in cases being prosecuted by the Attorney General.