Speaker calls for recourse against abuse of parliamentary privilege

Parliamentary Speaker Anġlu Farrugia emphasised the need for a parliamentary procedure that would offer recourse to individuals who fall victim to the abuse of parliamentary privilege by members of parliament.

Delivering Farrugia’s speech, Deputy Speaker David Agius read about the current lack of options for individuals affected by statements made about them within the parliamentary chamber or committees.

“Even if they suffer adverse consequences as a result, there is currently no means for redress,” Farrugia wrote.

The Speaker stressed the significance of recognising that such consequences could have a detrimental impact on individuals involved in ongoing court proceedings.

He expressed his belief that it is time to explore different models from various countries, particularly those within the Commonwealth, and adopt an appropriate approach for Malta's parliament.

In addition to seeking redress for victims of parliamentary privilege abuse, Farrugia proposed the investigation of potential privileged status for evidence provided before House committees. This would prevent its use in a court of law or any other judicial authority.

“I fully understand that the implementation of such a proposal would require political commitment, an in-depth discussion on its legal implications and most probably amendments to Maltese legislation,” Farrugia said.

The Speaker also reiterated his call for full-time MPs, suggesting that elected candidates should have the choice to serve as either full-time or part-time MPs.

Farrugia highlighted the productive nature of parliamentary sessions in the past year, with 117 plenary sittings resulting in the enactment of 34 Acts of Parliament, along with the presentation of 52 bills and 101 motions. Furthermore, over 1,600 documents were laid on the Table of the House, and more than 134 committee meetings were convened.