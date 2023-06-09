Over 720,000 passengers pass through Malta International Airport in May

May was the second consecutive month during which more than 700,000 passengers were welcomed at Malta International Airport.

Registering an increase of 7.7% over the same month in 2019, May traffic amounted to 726,299 passenger movements.

While seat capacity increased by 4.3% compared to 2019, the average seat load factor gained 2.7% over the reference year to reach 82.9%.

Italia remained the most popular destination for incoming and outgoing passengers, with 24% of the market share, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain.

Italy, France and Spain all outperformed their respective 2019 passenger traffic results.

The growth registered by Italy and France was driven by an increase in flights to and from these destinations, while the growth of the Spanish market was largely the result of improved seat load factors.

On the other hand, the United Kingdom and Germany continued to perform below 2019 levels, as flight connections between Malta and these two markets have not been fully recovered.

Despite this slow recovery, out of the top five markets, Germany registered the highest increase in seat load factor compared to May 2019.

Moreover, the start of flights to Hamburg and Dusseldorf, in May, operated by Eurowings is expected to support the German market in its recovery during the summer months.