PN concerned over resignation of domestic violence commissioner, demands government explanation

The government should explain why Audrey Friggieri has resigned from her role as domestic violence commissioner, the Nationalist Party said, adding it was a matter of concern.

The PN noted that Friggieri is the second consecutive commissioner to have resigned the post.

PN spokespersons Graziella Attard Previ, Claudette Buttigieg and Joe Giglio said the resignations comes months after a public inquiry into the murder of Bernice Cassar found that the State had failed the victim.

“Domestic violence is a social blight that requires concrete solutions and strong institutions. The PN expects the ministry and the parliamentary secretary to explain what is happening at the commission,” the spokespersons said.