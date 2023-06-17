ADPD condemns lack of action against noise pollution

ADPD condemned the government's lack of planning and vision about the consequences of the entertainment industry on residential neighbourhoods, which is generating major issues in several neighbourhoods.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Green Party has maintained that protecting the urban environment in all of its components is critical to maintaining the high quality of life enjoyed by families in all communities.

According to ADPD spokesperson Marcus Lauri, the party is revisiting the noise pollution issue since, despite several false promises from various government agencies, no solution has been found. Lauri stated that this causes a number of issues for families residing in various areas, especially Valletta.

Lauri stated that the absence of law enforcement in this area is causing excessive noise from early evening to early morning, preventing residents from sleeping in their own houses, adding that although there are explicit restrictions, they are not often followed.

According to ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci, it is clear that citizens' right to peace of mind and enjoyment of their house is being destroyed at a rapid rate. Gauci attributed this to noise pollution created by construction throughout the day, as well as noise pollution caused by the operation of some establishments at any time of day, particularly in the evening, in touristy regions.

The 'Bora Bora' restaurant at St Paul's Bay, for example, is causing significant disruption to a residential neighbourhood in Triq il-Kahli and the adjoining streets, according to ADPD.

It was noted that those with money and connections may act with impunity, while the rest are victims of a system that fails to protect them. This is why we also urge local governments to emphasise the needs of people, who, after all, elect them as their direct representatives.

ADPD stated that it will continue to argue that protecting the urban environment is critical to maintaining a high standard of living.

We need to shift towards people-friendly policies that consider economic development holistically rather than simply what can be quantified numerically, concluded Gauci.