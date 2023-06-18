Grech accuses government of lying about 'bad concrete' to demolish Bormla elderly home

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech accused the government of using deceitful tactics by spreading false information about the poor quality of concrete at Cospicua Home for the Elderly in order to convince residents to vacate the premises.

“They are telling us that the concrete is not even fit for a pavement, that’s what the minister said at first, and that's when we started uncovering the lies,” Grech said on Sunday.

Speaking on NET TV, Grech alleged that the government's true motive behind these claims is to demolish and rebuild the care home on a larger scale, ultimately benefiting those in control and leading to increased profits.

Minister for Aging Joe Etienne Abela denied similar allegations in parliament, some weeks ago, and promised “a five-star home.”

Abela highlighted the disparity in living conditions between elderly homes in the north and south of Malta.

Meanwhile, architect Stephen Buhagiar expressed his concerns about the quality of the concrete at the Cospicua elderly home, stating that it fell below the expected standards, according to a report presented in Parliament on Wednesday,

Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela tabled the report from Social Projects Management Ltd, for the 1997 Bormla Elderly home, dated September 2, 2021, when answering parliamentary questions.

Carried during ongoing works, the report highlighted that the balconies on Triq San Guzepp and Triq il-Konservatorju, as well as the beams on the fifth-floor terrace, were in a much worse condition than anticipated.

Grech cited the government report when recalling that the home was constructed by a Labour government between 1996 and 1998, which is why the PN will “hold the PL accountable if the concrete is indeed poor.”