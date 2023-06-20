Fishers concerned as government explores privatisation of Marsaxlokk boat yard

Marsaxlokk fishers are concerned over government’s plans to privatise the boatyard in their locality where services are currently offered at highly subsidised rates.

The Department of Fisheries issued a preliminary market consultation last month to award a concession for the regeneration and operation and management of the Hard Standing Facility and Boat Yard at Marsaxlokk.

The consultation is intended to explore whether any private economic operators are interested in taking over the operations and management of the Hard Standing Facility and adjacent Boat Yard.

But Marsaxlokk Mayor Steven Grech told MaltaToday he is not in favour of privatising the facilities.

“[…] in my opinion, the prices for using the facilities will be affected and the local fishermen won’t be able to afford higher prices,” he said.

If this happens, he added, it could force some fishers to use the slipways and roads to carry out their works as prices crowd them out.

“Another concern of mine is that the Hard Standing Facility will be used more for private boats and not for fishermen’s boats. If that’s the case, our local fishermen will have difficulties finding room where to keep their boats when not in use.”

Grech’s concern is also about an agreement that is currently in place stating that no blasting will be used on boats so that nearby residents will not be affected. Grech said the council is not sure whether the agreement will stand after the privatisation.

But Fisheries Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said told MaltaToday the aim of the consultation is to explore ideas from the private sector on how the space can be better used.

“At the same time, the ministry firmly believes and affirms that fishermen shall remain a priority, and concerns or rumours in this regard are highly premature and baseless,” she said.

Bugeja Said also pointed out that fishermen have always been heavily subsidised for the use of services at the facility. “This will not change,” she insisted.

As things stand, only registered fishing vessels, pilot ships and government vessels are allowed to enter the facility situated at the end of the Marsaxlokk promenade.

The consultation document states that occupancy levels at the facility stand at 70% between December and May, and 30% between June and November.

However, the concessionaire would be encouraged to identify and propose additional revenue streams to exploit the full potential of the area. Priority must still be given to fishing vessel owners registered under the categories MFA and MFB for the use of the site.

The current fees paid by the fishing vessel owners must remain fixed for such owners, although prices can be revised every three years in consultation with the Contracting Authority to reflect inflation.

The concession will include the Hard Standing Facility, the Boat Yard, the 50T and 250T Hoist Cranes, all machinery and equipment within the facility, and service pillars.