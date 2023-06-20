[WATCH] Muscat mounts strong defence of Electrogas contract

Former Labour prime minister Joseph Muscat mounted a convincing defence of his government’s key policy plank, the switch-over to gas and a 25% cut in energy prices, in a grilling by MPs in the public accounts committee over the NAO’s report on the Electrogas contract.

Muscat started off the session with a 40-minute, pre-emptive riposte on various questions raised with previous witnesses, denying any suggestion that Labour had engineered the €200 million gas plant contract to go the way of Electrogas, whose shareholder included Yorgen Fenech, the Tumas magnate accused of masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat told MPs it was evident that Maltese voters were extremely sensitive to energy prices, saying both Labour in 1998 and the Nationalists in 2013 lost power on the back of energy hikes.

He said it was in 2011 that Labour started aiming for a 25% reduction in energy bills, through the switch-over to gas – a prospect already laid down in the national energy policy issued under a Nationalist administration in 2006, but which was ignored when it procured a BWSC turbine powered by heavy fuel oil.

He denied that he had been lobbied by businessmen on a future gas plant. He referred to Paul Apap Bologna, with whom he met some three times, saying they had discussed medicines shortages; and Tumas magnate George Fenech, with whom he discussed the prospect of the Arriva public transport system his company was invested in.

He said it was the Nationalist administration that had been lobbied by private companies to switch over to gas. “On the surface, the opposition to this seems this was because the gas turbines were too expensive, and that Enemalta could not afford it. Our innovation was introducing a private partner that removed the burden for the State,” he said.

He later likened his privatisation idea for energy, as akin to the Nationalist administration’s outsourcing of elderly care to the private sector. “The economies of scale on sourcing fuels and the know-how needed to run a gas plant, are costly for a small country like Malta.”

Muscat says an MOU signed internally by Labour while in opposition with Energy World, was a non-binding agreement to underline the feasibility of being able to forge ahead with a gas plant and guarantee lower energy bills. “This company did not even win the Delimara contract, having itself contested the award of the contract to Electrogas,” Muscat said, pointing out that the NAO had found the elimination of this company, justified.

“I am here to defend this project… not the barbarous murder (of Daphne Caruana Galizia)… without this project this country would not have recovered economically,” he told MPs.

After 2013, Muscat says that – compared to the opacity on the BWSC tender under the PN administration – the Delimara gas plant attracted 13 bidders, evaluated transparently, underwritten by international banks like Societe General, BNP Paribas, HSBC International, BOV, and Nataxis, and even vetted by the European Commission. He said this private element was necessary in the switch-over to gas because Malta in 2013 was under the EC’s excessive deficit procedure, and the State could not finance the project itself.

Muscat denied meeting any businessman after 2013 to discuss the Delimara contract. “The only interface were emissaries from foreign governments or ambassadors, who tried to lobby in the favour of their countries’ companies’ interests in the tender. These were the advances we had.”

Muscat said that once Electrogas was awarded the tender, under EU rules the government had to forge a security of supply agreement binding the State to buy energy from Electrogas should the State utility Enemalta go bankrupt and be unable to acquire electricity from Electrogas.

“That security of supply agreement was dependent on the European Commission’s green light, so until that approval was issued, the government took a calculated risk to issue a temporary guarantee for Electrogas, up until the EC clears the security of supply agreement… Electrogas paid €12 million to the State for this guarantee,” Muscat said.

He said the State also created a security of supply agreement with Electrogas partner SOCAR, the Azerbaijani state oil company, to force the company to sell its stake to the government should it fall out with Electrogas. “All these agreements have since then been revoked.”

He said it was MP Joe Debono Grech, then a Council of Europe PACE member reporting on Azerbaijani relations, who alerted him to the advantages of tapping the gas-rich nation’s resources. “He said it would be just like China had been for Mintoff… today EC president Ursula von der Leyen describes Azerbaijan as a trustworthy partner, not a corrupt nation. We were first in line.”

Muscat said the State pays Electrogas’s €2 million in annual excise taxes, because it extracted €30 million up front from the company in 2014 to immediately reduce energy bills by 25%.

He also insisted that while the Malta-Sicily interconnector’s capital cost was probably €20 milion less, this did not take into consideration its depreciation. Today we know that in the last five years, we know that when compared with the interconnector – on which the success of the gas plant also depends, because they are interdependent – Malta would have had to pay over €150 million without the gas plant.”

Muscat also credited disgraced former energy and health, and tourism minister Konrad Mizzi as a project manager for government projects whose promising political career had been cut short. “He is the most competent person in project management and the gas plant was question of project management more than energy,” he told the PAC.

Appointing Mizzi as minister for health was a good decision, too, he told MPs, because he had found solutions for Malta’s shortage of medicines problem.

But was he a transparent operator, PAC chairman Darren Carabott asked? “He could have been more transparent… it is a pity that a man of his capability had to end his career in politics,” Muscat said, referring to Mizzi’s role in the Panama Papers.

Muscat also said his former finance minister Edward Scicluna’s comment about the former PM having a ‘kitchen cabinet’ had been entirely misquoted. “I had different groups of advisors on various subjects, like health or education…”

Muscat, a beleaguered former politician under pressed over a magisterial inquiry into how he privatised three state hospitals to unknown businessmen, is expected to mount a convincing defence of Labour’s key policy plank from 2013.

Muscat in Smash TV interview: dog-whistle politics in the war against ‘the freemasons’

It was his promise to reduce electricity bills by 25% at a time of rising oil prices by converting the Delimara power station into a gas-powered plant, that propelled him to power.

The promise was kept and to this day, Labour administrations subsiside energy prices in the face of rising gas costs.

But the Electrogas contract was marred by accusations of corruption, notably due to the presence of Yorgen Fenech, one of the shareholders and magnate in the Tumas Group, who now stands accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Schembri short-circuits PAC hearing over perjury complaint as testimony is suspended

Crucially, Caruana Galizia revealed in 2016 the existence of secret Panama offshore companies belonging to Muscat’s right-hand man Keith Schembri, and then energy minister Konrad Mizzi. After her assassination in October 2017, a year later it was revealed that these companies had identified a secret Dubai company called 17 Black as a “target client” – that company belonged to Yorgen Fenech, and it was linked to other beneficiaries such as Azeri officials in SOCAR, the Azerbaijani state energy company that is part of the Electrogas consortium.

Fenech was not sworn in to testify when appearing two weeks ago in the PAC, due to his ongoing trial for the murder of Caruana Galizia.