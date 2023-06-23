Pro-life coalition welcomes changes to abortion amendment

Life Network Foundation Malta has concluded that the government proposal to amend its own Bill 28 “does not introduce abortion to Malta,” in a statement reacting to government’s watered-down amendment announced on Friday.

The pro-life lobby stated that the proposed amendment, “will codify the existing life-saving practices currently being applied in Malta, and provide further safeguards for mothers, unborn babies, and doctors.”

The NGO stated that the newest changes to the amendments are a “direct result” of the pressure placed on government, citing over 25,000 emails sent to the prime minister, health minister and members of parliament. Life Network Foundation also credited the changes to “the more than 20,000 people who demonstrated in Valletta and the many individuals that expressed their concerns publicly on social media or privately with their MPs.”

This pressure, the lobby states, has sent a clear message that the original draft of the law would have introduced abortion to Malta, “and this was not acceptable to the people of Malta.”

In its statement, the NGO thanked government for listening to the concerns raised by the pro-life coalition, and specifically thanked president George Vella, “ for his strong defense of life and his appeal and efforts for further dialogue that have not gone unheeded.”

CEO of the Life Network Foundation concluded the statement, saying, “The voice of the people of Malta has been very clear: we are a pro-life nation, valuing every life, the mother that deserves our utmost protection especially when in difficulty, the unborn child that today we have saved, thanks to this new version of the legislation, we will continue to do this.”