Uncomfortable government MPs face ‘betrayed’ prochoice activists in parliamentary committee

Visibly uncomfortable government MPs faced “betrayed” prochoice activists during Monday’s parliamentary committee sitting.

“You gave us hope, only to reverse on your previous position. You had the opportunity to instil change, and now you turned your back on human and women’s rights,” academic Marceline Naudi told MPs during the committee meeting.

Government’s amendment to Bill 28 allows doctors to terminate a pregnancy if a woman's life is in danger, introducing an exception to Malta's otherwise blanket ban on abortion.

Bill 28 was initially tabled in parliament last November and traces its roots to the case of Andrea Prudente, an American tourist who was forced to transfer to Spain after needing an abortion while on holiday in Malta. Prudente started miscarrying and despite being told by doctors that her pregnancy was not viable was denied an abortion.

The original Bill 28 was meant to introduce two very limited exceptions to the Criminal Code by which doctors would be allowed to terminate a pregnancy if a woman’s life or health are in danger. But seven months down the line government backtracked on its core principle to protect women’s health, despite the rhetoric saying otherwise.

Addressing the committee, activist and academic Andrea Dibben said women’s wellbeing has been reduced to situations where her life is in danger.

“Your betrayal of women will come back to haunt you,” she said, calling out government’s U-turn on the Bill.

Isabel Stabile, representing Doctors for Choice, continued in her vein, stating the decision should not be based on one’s interpretation of the facts. “When women are harmed with this draconian law, you will be held reliable.”

Moviment Graffitti activist Christine Cassar did not beat around the bush, calling out the Nationalist Party for always opposing reforms “be it on divorce, civil union or civil rights.”

Turning towards government MPs, Cassar expressed the NGO’s disappointment in them, stating people have lost hope.

“You were on the forefront on civil rights, and you don’t even have that anymore. Who are you afraid of? The conservatives? The church?” she said.

Academic Maria Pisani insisted the law will only result in the further marginalisation of the most vulnerable in society.

“The law itself is symbolic. Thousands still seek abortion beyond our shores, and the law will only serve to supress the most vulnerable in society,” she said. “The law offers nothing by wat of peace of mind. It is cowardly, disrespectful and dangerous.”

Miriam Sciberras from the Life Network Foundation was the only pro-life voice who spoke in the committee, praising how abortion will still remain a “criminal act.”

“Woman will have peace of mind, as the amendment will codify what already happens. If a foetus is able to live, it will live,” she said. “It also gives woman the assurance that she will be saved, and where possible the foetus is saved as well.”

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci insisted her party’s position is still the most courageous and balanced. “While we appreciate this small step, the ADPD’s solution is the only feasible one.”

“Decriminalisation is essential, and abortion should be addressed holistically,” Gauci insisted.

MPs address committee

Following activists’ interventions, MPs from both sides of the House replied to their statements.

Ministers consistently tried to turn the tables on the Opposition, an exercise that fell flat on its face when they were confronted by pro-choice activists who accused government of a U-turn on the law.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said government had the courage to enact change, and that is why the amendment was being debated.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said the amendments are clear in safeguarding the woman’s health and wellbeing, while also providing a legal basis for a medical intervention when deemed appropriate by doctors.

Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina slammed government for changing its stance, saying the country now has detailed legislation to cater for such cases.

MP Claudette Buttigieg said she understands that not everyone would agree with the Opposition’s stance, “but at least we retained our position from start to finish, unlike government.”

European Commissioner for Human Rights calls for Bill to paused

On Monday afternoon, European Commissioner for Human Rights Duna Mijatovic called on parliamentarians to pause the Bill.

#Malta: I urge parliamentarians to pause the examination of Bill 28 in its current amended form and engage in more consultations to avoid steps backwards and ensure effective access to abortion care. #SRHR #WomensRights https://t.co/22H21qTLOd — Commissioner for Human Rights (@CommissionerHR) June 26, 2023

“I urge parliamentarians to pause the examination of Bill 28 in its current amended form and engage in more consultations to avoid steps backwards and ensure effective access to abortion care,” she tweeted.