‘The Government has lost the fight against drugs,’ PN MP expresses deep concern

It’s evident that Government has lost the fight against drugs, and does not want to do anything about, PN MP Ivan Bartolo said on Tuesday.

“As the Spokesperson for Social Exclusion and Poverty I cannot but show my great concern when I read this news,” Bartolo said in reaction to a MaltaToday story.

As a MaltaToday investigation shows, with a journalist standing in as an interested buyer, the street that spans the distance starting from the Burger King establishment is now a small bazaar for drugs – dealers approach punters with drugs, but now firmly in the mainstream, also nitrous oxide (N2O).

This newspaper was informed of the proliferation of N2O, being sold openly in Paceville during the week, to be consumed for its short and immediate high that also gives users a sense of relaxation, euphoria and detachedness for a few seconds.

The gas is commercially available in small canisters, which are then used to inflate balloons, for users to inhale the gas from.

"The Government does not care that our children are being destroyed by drugs while the traffickers profit off them," Bartolo said.

He underscored the urgent need for the authorities to take decisive action to protect the younger generation from the clutches of drug addiction.

Drawing attention to the “audaciousness of drug dealers operating openly,” Bartolo questioned, "Where does it fail to reach more?”

Bartolo further criticised the government and its ministers, accusing them of displaying a disconcerting indifference towards the plight of those affected by drug abuse.