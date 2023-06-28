Police remove banner demanding justice for Jean Paul Sofia outside Floriana headquarters

Police have removed a banner demanding justice for Jean Paul Sofia outside their headquarters, telling off his mother for vandalism, Nationalist MP Eve Borg Bonello said on Wednesday.

The banner, reading ‘Who are you protecting? #JusticeForJeanPaulSofia, was hung on the outskirts of the police headquarters in Floriana.

The Nationalist MP said the incident was “completely unacceptable.”

Today Isabelle Bonnici, Jean Paul Sofia’s mother, put up a banner in front of the police headquarters demanding justice for her only son, who was killed after being trapped under a construction site that collapsed on top of him. What did the police do? They told her off for vandalism,” Borg Bonello said on Facebook.

A video posted to the MP’s social media page, shows a police officer explaining to Bonnici how she had to apply with the police, before carrying out such action.

“This is the crazy state of justice in our country. A mother has to beg and plead for a public inquiry into the death of her son. Instead of a step forward to justice, she is told to shut up,” the MP said on Facebook.

She also posted a link to a GoGetFunding website being used by the family in their campaign for justice.

READ ALSO: Parliament to debate Opposition motion demanding public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia deat