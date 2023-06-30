Europe must be guided by clear principles to continue economic growth, Abela says

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Europe needs to be guided by clear principles in order to continue stimulating economic growth.

Abela said that the level playing field in the single market is important among others for basic things such as access to medicines.

“We need to be guided by clear principles to continue to stimulate growth even on a European level,” he said in Brussels following his speech at the Summit of the European Council.

Following Malta’s insistence, the European Council is asking for the speeding up of the negotiations on the Pharmaceuticals Package prepared by the European Commission, which, among other things, aims to enable the companies that produce the medicines to open access to their pharmaceutical products for patients in every member country of the EU.

He also spoke about the development of innovative technological products, such as the investment of ST Microelectronics which has just been approved by the European Commission.

Abela insisted on the need to strengthen economic cooperation between member states and international partners, mentioning the important work needed regarding clean energy supply from renewable sources.

"We believe in the potential of the Mediterranean to be a centre of clean energy," Abela said, referring to the implementation of the REPowerEU Plan.

He also raised “holistic solutions” to deal with the problem of illegal immigration. “The solution to irregular immigration is not in the middle of the sea but at the starting point and therefore beneficial projects in these countries recognize the potential for people to continue living there.”