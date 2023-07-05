Urban greening projects boss Steve Ellul has €81,000 pay packet

Project Green CEO Steve Ellul receives a pay packet of €81,000, information tabled in parliament by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli shows.

Ellul’s three-year contract stipulates that he will be earning a basic salary of €55,000 per annum with additional taxable allowances taking his total pay packet to €81,458 per year. He is also entitled to a performance bonus that could potentially see his income increase to €89,708.

Perks include a communications allowance of €1,800, an undefined ‘project allowance’ of €10,000, an expense allowance of €10,000 and a car allowance of €4,659.

The contract was tabled in parliament following a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Mark Anthony Sammut.

Ellul’s full-time engagement as CEO on a 40-hour week basis started in January 2023 and expires in 2026.

Project Green is a new entity created after the March 2022 general election as part of the Labour Party’s pledge to invest €100 million per year for seven years in urban greening projects. The key promise included several major projects to shift main roads underground and create public gardens and open spaces above them.

Artistic plans for one of these projects in San Ġwann were unveiled in January during a public dialogue session with residents. However, so far, no application is publicly available on the Planning Authority website.

Ellul, an economist, actively engages on social media to publicise the work undertaken by Project Green, which so far has focussed on rejuvenating or creating small urban gardens and spaces.

He is touted as a possible European Parliament election candidate for the Labour Party.

