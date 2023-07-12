Study plans to unlock secrets of Maltese genetic makeup

A research project plans to unlock the secrets of the Maltese genome and enable researchers to study the impact of genetic variations on disease.

The ambitious project by the University of Malta will for the first time create a biobanking initiative for the whole population. The study promises to shed light on the genetic architecture of the Maltese population.

The groundbreaking initiative, known as studjuDWARNA, aims to establish a comprehensive collection of biological samples and associated clinical data from volunteers, laying the foundation for collaborative research at the University of Malta.

By employing cutting-edge genomic sequencing and analysis techniques, researchers will delve into the depths of the Maltese genome, investigating the interplay between genetic variations and disease susceptibility.

What sets studjuDWARNA apart from previous genetic studies is its focus on capturing the breadth of genetic diversity within the Maltese population rather than of a particular cohort.

This approach allows researchers to explore the intricate nuances of the Maltese genetic landscape, enabling the identification of genetic variants associated with both rare and common diseases.

With its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and the Middle East, Malta stands as a melting pot of genetic diversity, making it an invaluable resource for understanding the impact of genetic variations on both rare and common diseases.

By studying a representative sample of the population, researchers hope to unravel the complex genetic underpinnings of various health conditions.

The project is led by Professor Nikolai Pace, a geneticist and Professor Gillian Martin, a medical sociologist from the University of Malta.

They outlined the short-term and long-term aims of the research. In the short term, the goal is to create a comprehensive collection that represents the broader genetic diversity of Malta, the project leaders said.

“A sample of 1,000 would give us a proper representation of the Maltese genome,” Pace added.

In the long term, the project aims to establish itself as a valuable resource on the genomes of Malta for biomedical researchers and clinicians engaged in genetic research. It would serve as a reference point for conducting studies related to genetics, providing crucial insights and information.

Professor Pace also outlined how DWARNA-BIO, the biobank hosted at the Centre for Molecular Medicine and Biobanking within the University of Malta, operates within the organisational framework of BBMRI – ERIC , the European research infrastructure for biobanking. This network’s objectives include identifying and locating repositories of biological material, harmonizing banking practices, and disseminating knowledge and resources to the scientific community.

“By achieving these aims, studjuDWARNA not only seeks to advance our understanding of the medically-relevant aspects of the Maltese genetic landscape but also aims to contribute to local and international scientific collaboration and the progression of genetic research as a whole,” he said.

StudjuDWARNA will also enable the construction of a reference Maltese genome, which will be a powerful tool for health research.

This is the first time a population biobanking initiative will be carried out in Malta. Biobanking describes the process of collecting, processing, storing, and distributing biological samples, such as blood, tissue, DNA, or cells, along with associated clinical and demographic data.

These samples and data are preserved in specialized repositories called biobanks, which serve as invaluable resources for scientific research, medical studies, and the development of personalized medicine.

Biobanks play a crucial role in facilitating various areas of research, including genomics, proteomics, and biomarker discovery. They provide researchers with access to well-characterized samples from diverse populations, allowing for the identification of genetic variations, biomarkers, and other factors associated with diseases, treatment responses, and health outcomes.

By analysing samples from both healthy individuals and those affected by various conditions, biobanks enable researchers to explore the genetic and environmental influences on human health.

How will samples be collected?

The collection of samples for the StudjuDWARNA is a straightforward and painless process designed to ensure participant comfort and convenience. Individuals who are interested in participating can contact the project team using the webportal dwarna.mt to schedule an appointment.

During the appointment, a researcher will be available to address any questions or concerns, allowing participants to make an informed decision about their involvement.

To collect DNA, a blood or salivary sample is taken. After the sample is collected, it is carefully stored in appropriate storage facilities to ensure its preservation and integrity.

While the sample undergoes storage, researchers will guide participants through the necessary consent documents. These documents outline the purpose of the study, the use of the samples and associated data, and any potential risks or benefits.

Participants will have the opportunity to review and discuss the consent documents with the research team, ensuring their understanding and providing informed consent for their involvement in the project.

By following these steps, the DWARNA research project ensures that the sample collection process is conducted with the utmost care, transparency, and respect for the participants’ rights and well-being.

Anyone interested in participating can apply on dwarna.mt.

The research is being carried out at the Centre for Molecular Medicine and Biobanking at the University of Malta, which hosts researchers from the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Health Sciences.