Petition calling for public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia death collects 10,000 signatures in four days

A petition calling for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia has collected more than 10,000 signatures in less than four days.

The petition, started on 7 July by Isabelle Bonnici, Jean Paul’s mother, calls for a public inquiry to unravel the “systemic and administrative failures that led to Jean Paul's death and most importantly will lead to changes in the system that will prevent this from happening again.”

“As a mother who lost her only son at Ta' Kordin tragedy, I still have questions that only a Public Inquiry will answer. I would like to be able to ask questions and play an active role in the Inquiry,” Bonnici said.

Last week, parliament discussed a parliamentary motion by the Opposition, calling for an immediate launch of inquiry into the construction site fatality.

A vote on the motion had to be postponed to this Wednesday, with the government putting forward amendments to instead emphasise the House’s commitment to address the issues surrounding the incident and implementing reforms.

The government’s amendment also urged the inquiring magistrate to conclude her investigation as quickly as possible and stressed the importance of holding those responsible for the incident accountable for their actions.

Sofia died after a building under construction collapsed last December at the Corradino Industrial Estate. Several other workers were injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has on numerous times turned down calls for a public inquiry, voicing his full trust in the magisterial inquiry.

He has however criticised the “unacceptable delays” in the inquiry.

“If we really want justice, these institutions need to be allowed to work in serenity,” he said. “I appeal to them to give maximum importance to this case, so that the victim’s family and society can enjoy swift justice.”

